Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $144.00

Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.93), with a volume of 114387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.95).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOX. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.31) target price on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.03.

In other Cake Box news, insider Alison Green bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £20,520 ($27,532.54). Also, insider Jaswir Singh bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($46,960.96).

About Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

