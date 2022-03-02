Short Interest in EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Rises By 600.0%

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

EKF Diagnostics stock remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883. EKF Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

