Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.44. 4,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

