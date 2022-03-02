dHedge DAO Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $242,417.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00035241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105956 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,504,076 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

