LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOGC. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of LOGC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 134,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.
LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.
