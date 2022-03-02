LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOGC. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of LOGC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 134,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 466,289 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

