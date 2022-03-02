Zacks: Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. AGCO posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $22.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

NYSE AGCO traded up $8.64 on Friday, reaching $129.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.