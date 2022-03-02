Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $14.24 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 3.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,913. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

