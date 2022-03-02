Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

NYSE UNH traded up $9.84 on Wednesday, hitting $486.09. 114,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,892. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $332.67 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $457.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

