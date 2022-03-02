First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $7.17 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 129.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.24 and a 52 week high of $261.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

