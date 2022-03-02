Poehling Capital Management LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.4% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. 224,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,467,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.
About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.