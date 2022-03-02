Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the January 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 472,550 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,540. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

