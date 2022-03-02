JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $60.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. 4,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.60. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

