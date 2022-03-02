Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

APD stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,968. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.44 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

