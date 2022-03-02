$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $119,873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. 22,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

