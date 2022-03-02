Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 299 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. 56,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,073. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

