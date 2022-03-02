UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,516,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 502,972 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $201,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.