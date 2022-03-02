Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in BOX by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353,402 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BOX by 1,815.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after buying an additional 1,314,955 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.