Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $437,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $1,007,911. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE CBRE traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,477. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

