a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. a.k.a. Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AKA traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 113,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

