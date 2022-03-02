a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. a.k.a. Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
AKA traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.
In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several equities analysts have commented on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.