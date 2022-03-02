Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 282 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,422. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

