Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.090-$5.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,130,000 after purchasing an additional 209,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 88.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

