Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 188,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,609. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.