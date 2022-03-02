Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

AMRN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 86,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,269. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 138.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 41,587 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amarin by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amarin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

