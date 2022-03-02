Bremer Bank National Association Buys 819 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $13,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.06. 18,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.