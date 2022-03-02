Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $12.21 on Wednesday, hitting $267.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,006. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

