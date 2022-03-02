XR Securities LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. 160,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,902. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

