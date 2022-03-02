The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 88,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.75. 207,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,573,621. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

