FCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,763. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $217.49. 6,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,326. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

