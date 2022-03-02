AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$54.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOS shares. Cormark lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AirBoss of America stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$34.14. 102,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,357. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$18.43 and a 12-month high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$921.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.80.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

