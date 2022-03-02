Analysts Set Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Price Target at $28.50

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSUGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 76,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,814. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

