Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $271,915.05 and $3,950.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010210 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00216842 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

