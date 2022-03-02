The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010210 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00216842 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.