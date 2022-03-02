Short Interest in Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Decreases By 85.7%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SFFLY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

About Schaeffler (Get Rating)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

