$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

BHLB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,483. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

