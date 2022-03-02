Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Trading 8.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. 42,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 891,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the third quarter valued at $2,903,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paya by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth about $1,249,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

