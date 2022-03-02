Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Decreases By 70.9%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SNMCY stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 2,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

