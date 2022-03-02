Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after buying an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 348,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.