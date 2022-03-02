Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TT traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.12. 21,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,731. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

