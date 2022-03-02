Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,077 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. 22,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,270. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

