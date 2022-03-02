Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.71. 50,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

