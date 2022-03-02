iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SUSC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

