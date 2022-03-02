FCF Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after buying an additional 96,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.21. 31,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.