Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $35.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.70 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 443.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $23.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $29.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 12,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

