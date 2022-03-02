Head to Head Comparison: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) & Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A Garmin 21.72% 19.31% 15.06%

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Garmin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garmin $4.98 billion 4.37 $1.08 billion $5.60 20.19

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Virgin Orbit and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00 Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.31%. Garmin has a consensus price target of $157.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.22%. Given Virgin Orbit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Garmin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garmin beats Virgin Orbit on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

