Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will announce $5.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Atara Biotherapeutics posted sales of $3.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $30.45 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

ATRA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 74,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,964. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 456,835 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

