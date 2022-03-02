Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.610-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.74 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 13,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.