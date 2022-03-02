CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
