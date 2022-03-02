CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 183,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

