Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $379.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to report sales of $379.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $307.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,849.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,328. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

