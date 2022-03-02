The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

Clorox stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.83. 22,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,358. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.