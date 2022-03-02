CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Issues Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CCCS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 47,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 183,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

