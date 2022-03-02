CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Issues Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CCCS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 47,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
